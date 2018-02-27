Charges dropped against Miami Beach commissioner accused of sexual assault

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Sexual assault charges were dropped against Miami Beach commissioner Ricky Arriola, Tuesday.

The South Florida commissioner was accused of sexual assault last month.

A woman he met through the Tinder dating app claimed that Arriola groped her.

Arriola admitted to consensual kissing but has denied the other claims.

Prosecutors said they aren’t pursuing the case because they couldn’t prove a charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

