Charges dropped against man falsely accused of battery after spring bar brawl

MIAMI (WSVN) - The case against an innocent man wrongfully accused of battery after a bar brawl last spring has been dropped.

Surveillance video recorded outside Asturias Sports Bar along the 4600 block of Flagler Street, at around 2 a.m., Sunday, March 31, showed several men starting a fight where Jorge Crusellas-Sotolongo, the man in question, got slashed in the face with a blade.

“I used to weigh 185 pounds,” Crusellas-Sotolongo said through a translater. “Now, I weigh 155. Horrible. I was put in a place with a lot of people. I’ve never been arrested before in this country without any problems.”

Some of the men ended up rolling to the ground, including a man in a white shirt who appeared to be holding the blade or other sharp object and wielding it.

Seconds later, the video shows Crusellas-Sotolongo, who was wearing a dark green shirt at the time, coming out of the bar holding a towel against his head after getting slashed.

“They should say that they’re sorry for this, that they’re doing everything they can to rectify it,” attorney said. “There are wonderful police officers out there fighting every day for our liberties, and we appreciate that. This was unfortunate.”

The man who held the knife has not yet been identified and has not yet been charged.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Police, but they said they have no comment on the matter.

