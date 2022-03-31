(WSVN) - The case has been dropped against a former North Miami Police officer.

Jonathon Aledda was previously convicted of culpable negligence after shooting at an autistic man in 2016.

The conviction was overturned one month ago.

The State Attorney’s Office now says Aledda will not be retried because he has already served his sentence.

In 2016, Aledda allegedly shot at Arnaldo Rios Soto, an autistic man holding a silver toy truck.

The then-officer thought Soto had a gun and was holding a man hostage.

Aledda missed and struck a therapist, Charles Kinsey, who was lying on the ground next to Soto with his hands up.

