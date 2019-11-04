Charges dropped against Disney cruise ship employee

MIAMI (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a Disney cruise ship employee.

Oliver Lovatt, 25, had been arrested in May for lewd and lascivious battery on a child.

The 25-year-old was released Monday after prosecutors found inconsistencies in the victim’s story.

Lovatt was accused of fondling a 10-year old boy on board a ship.

He was acting as a youth host at the time of the alleged incident.

