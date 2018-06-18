Charges dropped against couple accused of stealing from Stoneman Douglas memorial

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped against a couple accused of stealing several items from a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies originally charged 37-year-old Michael Kennedy and 40-year-old Kara O’Neil with one count of disfiguring a tomb or monument back in March.

However, the State Attorney’s Office has since decided that they cannot prosecute because of the language used in the charge. The memorial was neither a monument nor a tomb.

The charges have since been dropped, and the stolen items were taken to Florida Atlantic University where they will be held and catalogued and archived.

The stolen items join hundreds of other bags of items that were transported to the facility in March.

“This is a part of the of the historical record for what has happened. We don’t want anything to slip through the cracks. We want to be able to have all of these items in the same place,” said Todd DeAngelis, a spokesperson for the City of Parkland. “Florida Atlantic University has been so gracious in terms of helping us store the items, processing them, keeping them in the right climate conditions, so we’re very grateful for them as well.”

FAU is storing the items at no cost to the City of Parkland.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.