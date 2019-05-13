Charges dropped against Conor McGregor for stomping fan’s phone in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges related to an altercation between retired mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor and a fan who was recording a video of him have been dropped.

Prosecutors dropped the charges during a hearing Monday morning. Neither the victim, Ahmed Abdirzak, nor McGregor appeared in court. McGregor, however, was represented by his attorney.

According to the Miami Herald, the victim stopped cooperating with police and “recanted his story.”

McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach on March 11 on robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges after a fan tried to take a picture of him with his cellphone, and he reacted by slapping the phone out of his hand and stomping on it several times.

According to the arrest form, the 30-year-old fighter then took off with the fan’s phone.

He was later arrested by Miami Beach Police at a home on Venetian Drive.

This isn’t McGregor’s first run in with the law, as he was arrested in New York back in April of 2018 after he attacked a bus with rival fighters on board.

His Brooklyn attack left two athletes injured and led to three fights being pulled from UFC 223’s card.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.