Charges dropped against Conor McGregor after arrest in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges against retired mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor were dropped.

The hearing, set for 9 a.m. on Monday, was for his arraignment on robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach on March 11 after a fan tried to take a picture of him with his cellphone and he reacted by slapping the phone out of his hand and stomping on it several times.

According to the arrest form, the 30-year-old fighter then took off with the fan’s phone.

He was later arrested by Miami Beach Police at a home on Venetian Drive.

This isn’t McGregor’s run in with the law, as he was arrested in New York back in April of 2018 after he attacked a bus with rival fighters on board.

His Brooklyn attack left two athletes injured and three fights to be pulled from UFC 223’s card.

