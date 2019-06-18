Charges dropped against boxer involved in fight at Miami Beach parking garage

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges against a boxing champion involved in a brawl at a Miami Beach parking garage were dropped after a deal was made in court.

Battery charges will be dropped against Shakur Stevenson if he serves one year of probation and performs community service.

The 21-year-old has already paid the victims’ medical bills.

Surveillance cameras captured the undefeated featherweight boxer — seen in the long-sleeve shirt with the white markings — throwing punches at a man and woman in 2018.

Police said Stevenson and another boxer made sexually explicit comments to the victims that instigated the fight.

