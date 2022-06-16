FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Charges have been dropped for one member of a family charged with the beating of a gay man in Pompano Beach.

The family of four was charged with nearly killing a man and leaving him blind after the attack on August 6, 2021.

The State Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced that charges against 25-year-old Vladyslav Makarenko had been dropped.

Makarenko claims he was out of the state at the time of the attack.

His attorneys said they turned over evidence of this to the State Attorney’s Office and the office then spoke with witnesses resulting in the attempted murder, kidnapping and burglary charges being dropped.

“We presented some very compelling evidence a few days ago to the state attorney and he swiftly reviewed it and contacted witnesses that provided the alibi information, the information we provided, they confirmed,” said defense attorney Mike Glasser. “He did the right thing and dropped the case. Remember, there’s still four of them in custody who still are facing those charges, so this simply relates to one of the family members, Vladyslav, but I am extremely confident that the information we’ve gathered regarding the other family members is equally or more compelling to show that this family had nothing to do with this man’s injuries.”

Makarenko, his mother, father and two brothers were accused of beating a man because he was in a homosexual relationship with one of their sons.

According to police, the family did not approve of the relationship.

Police said they drove to the victim’s house and began to beat him. He was left with broken bones, head trauma and blinded.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, they were able to pin the cellphones of the family members to the crime scene.

They also said the victim was able to describe the suspects and their car in detail.

Makarenko is from Ukraine and will not be immediately released as he has an ICE hold.

