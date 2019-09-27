Charges dropped after Columbus student arrested for troubling viral music video

MIAMI (WSVN) - Charges against a Columbus High School student have been dropped after he posted a disturbing music video on social media.

Sixteen-year-old Austin Valdes was arrested earlier this month after he created a music video following a viral trend and posted it on Tik Tok.

He could be seen in the video wearing a Columbus High T-shirt, pointing his finger like a gun at the names of his rival schools, including La Salle and Marjory Stoneman Douglas before eliminating them to the sound of gunshots in the song “All Talk” by 3ohBlack.

Valdes was charged with a felony of written threat to kill or cause bodily injury but in court on Friday the charge was dropped.

