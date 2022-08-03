(WSVN) - Criminal charges against the son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez have been dropped.

In February Carlos Gimenez Jr. approached and allegedly slapped City of Miami commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla in the back of the head while he ate lunch in Coral Gables.

Shortly after he was arrested and charged with civil battery.

Prosecutors said the contact made was minimal and that it did not warrant further prosecution.

