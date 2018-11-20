AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Charges against a South Florida prosecutor accused of shoplifting have been dropped.

Stacey Honowitz, a Broward County lawyer with more than 30 years of experience, will not be prosecuted.

She was caught on surveillance video putting cosmetics in her purse for which she did not pay at the Publix supermarket located at 18995 Biscayne Blvd., Sept. 15.

Honowitz’s lawyer said she forgot the items were there.

Honowitz, who has worked in the Child Abuse/Sex Crimes division of the State Attorney’s Office for many years, faced a misdemeanor petty theft charge. She was briefly suspended after the incident.

