Chapman Partnership North hosts annual toy distribution event for homeless children

MIAMI (WSVN) - Chapman Partnership North hosted their annual toy distribution event in Miami, Sunday.

Over 60 stockings were filled with candy and toys for homeless children and children in need.

The kids also received food and even got the opportunity to get their face painted.

“There are over 6,000 homeless kids in our community,” said Miami-Dade Public Schools superintendent Alberto Carvalho, “400 of those live in homeless shelters like this one right here. As a former homeless kid in this country, I find it appropriate to share in the joy, bring lunch and lots of toys, and of course, I always bring elves.”

Carvalho, a long-time volunteer, was there spreading good will — helping to give out toys and serve food.

