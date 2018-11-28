Channel 7 president receives proclamation from City of Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Miramar has presented a high honor for esteemed businessman and president of Channel 7, Ed Ansin.

Ansin was honored with a proclamation during the city’s commission meeting for his lifelong work in South Florida, Wednesday evening.

“He stuck with us, he stuck with the city,” said Miramar City Manager Vernon Hargray. “If you take a look at the city, his footprint — we talk about the footprint in the sand — he’s the footprint in Miramar.”

The city wanted to thank Ansin by recognizing Nov. 28 as “Edmund N. Ansin Day.”

“When you think about Mr. Ansin’s legacy, especially as it relates to the City of Miramar, Miramar today would not be who we are without Mr. Ansin,” said Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam.

Ansin contributed to dozens of developments throughout Broward County, paving the way for local leaders.

One of his accomplishments, the Miramar Park of Commerce, is a project Ansin said he is most proud of.

“I said this could be a very great place for a business park, and it turned out to be,” said Ansin.

Ansin was surrounded by his family during the event.

Photos were taken at the end of the ceremony to mark the start of an annual celebration.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.