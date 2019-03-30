Chain-reaction crash causes driver to slam into Miami Gardens home; 2 hurt

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a chain-reaction crash caused a driver to slam into a Miami Gardens home, sending two people to the hospital.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the crash took place at the intersection of Northwest 199th Street and Seventh Avenue, just before noon, Saturday.

Investigators said the driver hit the side of the house where a music studio sits.

Officials said no one was trapped in the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews transported the victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

