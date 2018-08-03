MIAMI (WSVN) - A special ceremony was held in Downtown Miami to celebrate the near completion of a 700-foot skyscraper.

The event marked the start of concrete pouring on the 60th and final floor of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter along the 1000 block of Northeast Second Avenue.

The structure is the state’s biggest building project. It will have an elevated soccer field and the world’s first air passenger drone skyport.

The ceremony was organized to pay tribute to the construction workers and all their hard work thus far.

