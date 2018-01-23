Ceremony in Fort Lauderdale celebrates 100 new U.S. citizens

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hundred people were sworn in as U.S. citizens, Tuesday, during a ceremony in Fort Lauderdale to celebrate their new citizenship statuses.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services held the ceremony at the African American Library.

“Oh, my God, this is such a privilege,” said one of the new citizens, “such a blessing and such a long journey.”

“I’m really so happy because that’s a long time, and today I just have it,” said another, “and I just say, Thank you, God. Thank you, America.”

The new citizens hail from more than 30 countries.

