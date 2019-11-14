Ceremony held in honor of woman who saved 8 lives through tissue donation

MIAMI (WSVN) - Family members and the eight individuals whose lives were saved by a late South Florida woman gathered together to celebrate her life.

Tuly Gonzalez died in 2008 when she was just 19 years old. On Wednesday morning, her family, friends and volunteers met with the transplant recipients at Legacy Donors in Miami to celebrate what would have been her 30th birthday.

“It’s so important that 11 years after her passing, after her gift of life, that her memory carries on. Her legacy carries on,” said Gonzalez’s brother, Jorge Fajardo.

At the ceremony, a portrait of Gonzalez made of flowers debuted, which will be added to a float in her honor featured at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day.

Her family worked with Legacy Donors Services Foundation to donate her tissue used in eight transplants.

“I really am thankful for the donors and the people that helped me, especially the girl that died,” said Vivian Sanchez who received Gonzalez’s tissue donation. “I just wanted to tell her happy birthday.”

Family members said they will always remember Gonzalez as a talented classical violinist, dancer, actor, volunteer and community activist.

