Ceremony held at South Florida museum to debut new exhibit

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to debut a new exhibit at a museum in Fort Lauderdale.

The Museum of Discovery and Science opened its latest permanent showpiece called Design! Build! Play! KEVA! on Friday.

The exhibit is innovative and interactive, allowing children and parents to think outside the box.

Visitors are able to use KEVA planks to create unique structures while learning about physics and engineering.

