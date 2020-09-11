Ceremonies held across South Florida on 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians commemorated the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on Friday.

One of the multiple ceremonies held in honor of the victims of the terror attacks was held at Fire Station #1 in Hialeah.

“That moment was unreal, and I think everybody feels the same,” said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez. “Everybody, wherever you were, it was an unreal moment. Something that we never imagined. Something we saw in movies and here we are, 19 years later, to remember and honor those public servants, those firefighters, police officers, those civilians that gave their lives.”

At 8:46 a.m., the time the Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, a moment of silence was held at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

A video tribute was also displayed at terminal one’s baggage claim area.

“One benefit of taking this into a little bit of a virtual environment is that we do think that our message of ‘We will never forget’ will reach a larger and broader audience,” said FLL director of aviation Mark Gale.

The City of Fort Lauderdale marked the somber day with a dedication of a new 9/11 monument at Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale.

It features a rail segment from the tracks of the transit station that was located at the World Trade Center station.

“It took crews over a week of digging to reach it and the lone, empty train that was parked there,” said Patrick Harris, Vice President and COO of Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale.

In Margate, firefighters and police officers came together for their annual Patriot Day ceremony.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue also gathered together in tribute to the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on 9/11.

