DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A school in Davie held a large service to remember the fallen heroes and victims of 9/11, one day before the 20th anniversary.

Western High School has held the annual service ever since the tragic event, as organizers say their mission is to never forget.

“Sept. 11th, 2001, lives were changed, victims were mourned and heroes were created,” said Western High School Principal Jimmy Arrojo.

It’s a somber ceremony remembering the countless number of lives lost.

“Tower one was struck at 8:46 a.m., American Airlines flight 11. Ninety-two people lost,” said Arrojo. “Tower two was struck at 9:02 a.m. United Airlines flight 175. Sixty-five people were lost.”

Now, 20 years later, Western High School held true to its annual tradition near a replica of the Twin Towers built by students.

“This memorial features representations of the Twin Towers that is placed inside an outer wall shaped like the Pentagon and the flagpole actually rests in a relief, an outline of the state of Pennsylvania in the center, representing the three areas that day,” said Arrojo.

Other ceremonies also took place across South Florida.

Victims and heroes were honored at an event at Miami Dade College in Northwest Miami-Dade.

At St. Kevin Catholic School in Southwest Miami-Dade, a service was put on by eighth graders, students who weren’t even born when 9/11 occurred, but still wanted to do their part and honor those from the tragic day.

“I think it’s really important that we celebrate it, the fact that it happened and we remember those people that sacrificed their lives for us,” said student Daniel Forero.

More ceremonies will be held across South Florida on Friday and Saturday.

