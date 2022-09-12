FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians came together to remember the lives lost on Sept. 11, 21 years after the attacks that shook the nation and the world.

7News cameras captured bagpipe players in kilts at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where Broward County officials held their ceremony, Sunday morning.

“It’s always special to do it in an airport. The airport community was so intimately involved with the terrorist attacks, and it’s important that we remember it here,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine.

FLL is home to the Never Forget Memorial, located in Terminal 1. It’s a daily reminder for all who pass through.

Nineteen terrorists hijacked four airplanes and nearly 3,000 people on Sept. 11, 2001.

“We come out here, each and every year, on 9/11 to remember all of those who were lost,” said Broward County Aviation Department CEO Mark Gale. “Regardless of how many years have passed, we believe that it’s our duty and obligation to remember those who perished that fateful day.”

In Miami Beach, first responders from the police and fire departments paused to remember, starting with a special radio call from dispatch.

“Attention all units. On the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks, we pay tribute to those almost 3,000 innocent people,” said the dispatcher.

Further south, at Tropical Park, county officials joined other members of the community at a ceremony.

“So many perished doing their duty, doing what they loved, protecting people, protecting our country,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

Much has changed over the past 21 years, but events like these across South Florida show that no matter how much time goes by, 9/11 will never be forgotten.

“We’re going to always remember the heroes, the sacrifices and the pride we take in being Americans, especially on a day like today,” said Udine.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.