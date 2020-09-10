Central Florida woman wins $5 million from scratch-off just days before birthday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hillsborough County Florida woman is now a millionaire after she cashed in a winning lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Ana Barriento Chavira claimed the $5 million top prize from the $5,000,000 CASHWORD Scratch-Off game.

Lottery officials said she claimed the win just three days before her birthday.

Officials said Chavira chose to get her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,915,000.

The store where Chavira bought the winning ticket will also get a $10,000 bonus commission.

