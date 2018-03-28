Central Florida teen ‘wanted to be the next school shooter,’ sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WSVN) – A central Florida teenager reportedly threatened to shoot up his middle school, telling deputies he wanted to be a school shooter.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the 13-year-old boy was found passed out drunk in Davenport on Saturday morning after he allegedly drank an entire bottle of liquor he had stolen from his parents, Fox 13 reports. After being taken to the hospital, deputies said the teen began telling them that he wanted to become a mass killer.

“He’s saying stuff like, ‘I want to die… I wanted to be the next school shooter,” Judd said in a press conference. “He is a troubled young teen, there’s no doubt about that.”

Deputies said he directly threatened his school, Westside K-8 in Kissimmee, and wanted to kill one of his classmates. The boy was Baker Acted and arrested for aggravated stalking, a felony.

After searching the teen’s Playstation, detectives said they found pictures of Stoneman Douglas shooter Nikolas Cruz as well as a photo of the Columbine High School shooting, according to WESH.

He had been a student at Westside until last month, when he was expelled for making violent threats. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said he was also Baker Acted at that point.

“If we don’t take it seriously and he shows up at a mall, at a church, at a school with a gun, you’d be looking back and say, ‘How many more signs do you need?’” Judd said.

