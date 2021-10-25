MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida private school is changing course on its vaccination policy.

Centner Academy in Miami now says that students who receive the COVID-19 vaccine will not have to quarantine for 30 days after each dose.

The move comes after the State Department of Education said the rule was under investigation.

The school has since responded to the department, stating it will “continue to comply with all applicable laws.”

The school also told the department that the plan had not been implemented before the receipt of their letter.

“We conclude our response by confirming that Centner Academy is not requesting any student to quarantine at home due to vaccination status,” the academy stated.

