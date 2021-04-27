Centner Academy in Miami will not employ teachers who receive COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida school is facing backlash after they said they will not let teachers work there if they have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centner Academy in Miami sent an email to teachers and staff that read in part, “It is our policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known.”

The email spread misinformation about the potential risks of the vaccine without citing any scientific evidence.

The email further stated, “We know not everyone agrees on this topic, but this is our philosophy at Centner Academy, one in which many of our teachers and parents share.”

7News spoke with Joshua Hills, a parent who has children that attend the school and who also works for the school.

Hills said staff members who were vaccinated on or before April 21 are OK to continue working at the academy.

Those who were vaccinated after April 21 however, are asked to not return to the campus.

“We’re asking them not to come back to school only because we don’t know what the side effects could be and how it could affect our student body and our population,” he said. “Because there’s so many unknowns and there’s been new information daily that’s kind of coming up and showing adverse effects and, we again, just want to err on the side of caution.”

The United Teachers of Dade Union responded to reports of the email in a statement to 7News.

“These schools not only teach misinformation and peddle propaganda, they punish teachers who try to protect themselves and their families. We are horrified by the unsafe conditions and labor violations that colleagues at schools such as this one have to endure,” said UTD President Karla Hernandez Mats.

The academy’s website states they choose to be a school free of mandating any vaccines.

7News has obtained text messages from the school’s co-founder.

One reads in part, “I beg anyone who is thinking to get the shot to hold off.”

7News reached out to the school about their coronavirus vaccine policy and is currently waiting for their response.

