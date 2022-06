NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A rollover wreck in Northwest Miami-Dade led to a cement truck on its side.

The loaded vehicle culminated along the entrance ramp from I-75 to the Homestead Extension, Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported.

