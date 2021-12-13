SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a cement truck was taken to the hospital after he was involved in a rollover crash along Tamiami Trail in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading authorities to shut down the roadway for hours.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and Loop Road, just after 5 a.m., Monday.
According to FHP, the driver of the cement truck was heading westbound when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a guardrail.
The driver was trapped in the truck before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were able to extricate him and transport him to Kendall Regional Medical Center with traumatic injuries.
Tamiami Trail has since reopened to traffic.
