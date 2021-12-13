SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The driver of a cement truck was taken to the hospital after he was involved in a rollover crash along Tamiami Trail in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading authorities to shut down the roadway for hours.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along Southwest Eighth Street and Loop Road, just after 5 a.m., Monday.

According to FHP, the driver of the cement truck was heading westbound when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a guardrail.

#TrafficAlert



Tamiami Trail (SW 8 ST) is currently shut down in the area of Loop Road, between Miami-Dade & Collier County.



Troopers and @MiamiDadeFire are at the scene of a traffic crash involving and overturned tractor trailer.



Motorists should utilize I-75 as an alternate! pic.twitter.com/87RN9hh29o — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) December 13, 2021

The driver was trapped in the truck before Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were able to extricate him and transport him to Kendall Regional Medical Center with traumatic injuries.

#MDFRInTheNews: Just after 5 a.m., #MDFR responded to a rollover accident involving a cement dump truck near SW 8 St & W. Loop Road. The driver of the dump truck was heavily entrapped next to the guard rail due to the accident.



Article: @wsvn – https://t.co/EXZu46gq9J pic.twitter.com/dbHnhwkiuF — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) December 13, 2021

Tamiami Trail has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.