Cellphone video shows woman disturbing sea turtle nest in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-released cellphone video captured a woman disturbing a sea turtle nest in Miami Beach.

Yaqun Lu was arrested on Saturday after she allegedly used a wooden stick to jab at a turtle nest.

According to the arrest report, the 41-year-old was also seen stomping around the area.

“We were trying to call the police so that they can come to where she is because she was talking to herself, removing the sand from where the turtle’s eggs were,” said one witness through a translator. “She had a stick in her hand, and she was using that to remove the sand as well.”

Miami Beach Police officers said the eggs weren’t damaged.

She was charged with a felony of molesting marine turtles or eggs and was granted $75,000 bond.

Lu was also given a stay away order from the 500 block of Miami Beach.

The 41-year-old could not hide her shock at the judge’s ruling in bond court.

She responded to the judge’s decision by saying, “No, I think the charges are wrong.”

