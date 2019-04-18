Cellphone video shows tough takedown of teens by deputies in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Cellphone video footage captured several rough arrests involving teens outside of a McDonald’s in Tamarac near JP Taravella High School.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance outside the McDonald’s along North Pine Island Road and Southgate Boulevard, just before 3 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said two juveniles were taken into custody, one for battery on a law enforcement officer and another for disorderly conduct.

A third person was transported to Broward Health Coral Springs for evaluation after pepper spray was used.

