Cellphone video shows taser takedown in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a taser takedown during an arrest in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police said they were forced to tase 30-year-old Amir Crumbley after became combative during an arrest near 17th Street and Collins Avenue, Friday.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews treated Crumbley and transported him to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Crumbley was charged with resisting arrest, battery, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

