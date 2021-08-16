MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers honored one of their own who lost his life to COVID-19.

OnlyInDade shared cellphone video showing dozens of law enforcement vehicles taking part in a procession for 42-year-old Lazaro Febles.

The trooper passed away Saturday morning.

A GoFundMe page started by the trooper’s “friends and brothers and sisters in blue” states he died “due to COVID-19 complications.”

Febles served more than 11 years with FHP in Troop E – Miami.

