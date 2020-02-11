Cellphone video shows boat crash ahead of 5-day Miami Yacht Show

MIAMI (WSVN) - A minor marina mishap happened days before the Yacht Show in South Florida, but organizers said patrons are still up for a great show.

Multi-million dollar yachts were pulled in and docked near downtown Miami over several weeks.

“We got over 400 yachts and super yachts on display here,” said Miami Yacht Show’s Dean Fillichio.

Work is still underway as multi-million dollar yachts get ready for the 32nd annual Miami Yacht Show.

Dozens of boats are packed tightly into place, and it’s no easy task.

“We have tug boats, push boats, tow boats that help all these large yachts get into place,” said Fillichio.

But it doesn’t always go as planned.

“It is kind of a hazard of the job,” said Fillichio.

Cellphone video captured one incident where a boat crashed into some of the other yachts as they were getting into place.

“We do have a ton of boats and yachts pulling into very tight spaces, so occasionally, you will see a couple of crashes and scratches,” said Fillichio.

But it’s nothing organizers aren’t used to.

“It is expected, and you do see it pretty much every show,” said Fillichio.

Every year the shows are different. The Miami Yacht Show brings the newest and coolest boats on the market to the Magic City.

“You know, like I said, there’s tons of stuff to do and tons of stuff to see,” said Fillichio.

The event begins Thursday and ends Monday. Tickets start at $30.

