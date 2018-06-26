Cellphone video catches man hanging from upright bridge in Downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who had been sleeping on a drawbridge in Downtown Miami found himself clinging for his life after it opened for a passing boat.

Cellphone video captured the man as he held on to the side of the South Miami Avenue bridge as it went up over the Miami River, early Tuesday morning.

Witness Khadijah Andrews said the man had fallen asleep on the bridge, and that’s when it started to rise up for the boat underneath.

She said she started to yell at the bridge tender, who apparently did not see the man.

The subject eventually ended up riding the bridge back down to safety.

He was not injured.

