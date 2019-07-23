Cellphone video captures runaway police horse in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video posted on social media shows a police horse running down a Miami street after the officer riding it fell off.

The video, posted to Only in Dade’s Twitter account, captured the white horse galloping on the road while onlookers watched at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

City of Miami Police said one of their officers was riding the horse when they fell off, suffering minor injuries.

The horse continued on, turned the street corner and returned to the stables unharmed.

