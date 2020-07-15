Cellphone video captures man dragging nurse shark away from water at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was caught on cellphone video capturing a nurse shark and dragging it ashore on a Lauderdale-by-the-sea beach.

The incident occurred near Anglin’s Fishing Pier, located along Commercial Boulevard, on Tuesday afternoon.

The video shows the young man dragging the shark in the sand as another man gives him a high-five. Several beachgoers could also be seen in the video standing by and watching.

The shark seen in the video appears to be a nurse shark, which is legal to catch and remove from the water if it is 54 inches or longer.

The young man in the video was also seen taking the hook out of the shark’s mouth and ignoring witness’ requests for him to toss it back into the ocean.

