MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire could be seen on the balcony of an apartment at a Miami high-rise.

A 7News viewer captured cellphone video of the intense flames breaking out at a high-rise apartment building near Northeast 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, late Monday night.

The apartment is on the 18th floor of the building.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the blaze and quickly extinguished it.

No injuries were reported.

