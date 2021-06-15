FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a car fire inside a parking garage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Wesley Petit witnessed the car up in flames on Monday.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

No other vehicles were damaged.

