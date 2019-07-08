Cellphone video captures bear disappearing into woods near Black Point Marina

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - New video from a 7News viewer captured a bear running alongside a bike path and then disappearing into the woods in Homestead.

The black bear was spotted about 10 miles off Black Point Marina, Saturday morning.

The bear has left Homestead residents worried after it was first seen in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood by police, last week.

Police released a map showing the area they said the bear has been roaming around.

The map is squared off from Campbell Drive south to Lucy Street and Southwest 152nd Avenue east to 137th Avenue.

