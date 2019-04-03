Cellphone video captures a ‘whopper’ of a fight at a Perrine Burger King

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A “whopper” of a fight between two customers at a Perrine Burger King was caught on cellphone video.

Fists flew inside the restaurant in the area of U.S. 1 and Southwest 184th Street, Tuesday.

The fight led to at least one employee fighting back after the customers jumped the counter.

However, Miami-Dade Police said they are now calling it a robbery because one angry customer demanded money.

Robin Guzman, who works nearby, shared a picture of a crime scene unit at the restaurant. On Wednesday, he saw the video of the fight for the first time.

“That’s over the top for sure,” Guzman said. “After jumping that counter, at least you have the right to defend yourself for sure. You never know what that person has on them as well.”

After the video of the fight went viral on social media, users had a lot of questions for the person who recorded it.

A user asked on Facebook, “Oh em gee!!! What was it all about?”

The original poster responded, “they say a free small fry.”

“All that over small fries. Ridiculous,” the user replied.

“Yup,” the poster said.

Burger King security and M-DPD are conducting an investigation of the incident.

It remains unclear as to what started the fight.

Police are searching for the two women who were captured on video but have not said what was taken from the restaurant.

7News has reached out to Burger King about what happened but have yet to receive a response.

If you recognize the two women in the video, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.