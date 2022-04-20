NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A scary sale in a Northwest Miami-Dade supermarket parking lot quickly turned dangerous after a 15-year-old offered his iPhone up online.

“It’s very disturbing and alarming, and I am not doing that OfferUp thing anymore,” said Viecksa Miranda.

Frightening moments for Miranda and her 15-year old-son, Roger Soca, when they said a sale went terribly wrong.

“It was very shocking,” said Soca.

The mother and son said they were selling an iPhone 13 on the OfferUp app and agreed to meet an interested buyer at a Publix parking lot off of Northwest 186th Street near 87th Avenue, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

“Him and I kind of had, like I don’t know, you know, like a gut feeling,” said Miranda.

Soca said the people who were there to buy the phone stayed in their car, and he stood near the driver’s side.

His mom was on the other side letting the passenger check out the phone, when all of the sudden the driver took off.

Soca said his leg was scraped with cuts and bruises. He took out his phone and began taking pictures as the subjects drove off.

“He almost got into a car accident exiting out of the Publix, and he almost hit a couple of other people,” said Miranda.

Surveillance video from a nearby liquor store shows the car speeding off and leaving the parking lot.

Both Miranda and Soca said despite losing an iPhone, they know they’re lucky and thankful things didn’t turn out worse.

“I’m fine. I’m glad my mom is safe and didn’t get hurt or anything. I’m glad everyone else is safe,” said Soca.

For anyone who plans on using OfferUp or any similar apps, Miranda and Soca have some advice.

“If your intentions are good, and you want to create a transaction as such, then yeah, meet up at a police station,” said Miranda.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.