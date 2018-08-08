Celebs, community attend ‘Warriors of Liberty City’ premiere at Perez Art Museum in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A docu-series on the youth football team in Liberty City is set to premiere on national television this fall.

The series follows the Liberty City Warriors, started by Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell nearly 30 years ago.

“Having this program on national television will let people know that there is a soul within the people living in these disadvantaged situations,” said Campbell.

7News was at the Perez Art Museum, Wednesday night, for the South Florida premiere.

Young football players and their families sat down to watch their lives play out on the big screen.

“I’m still in shock, like in disbelief. I’m a random guy who grew up in Liberty City,” said George Harris, who was featured in the series.

The series also highlights the obstacles they had to overcome both on and off the field.

“Liberty City is a complicated place with a lot of good, a lot of bad, a lot of everything, and so we used those stories to weave that [together],” said series creator Evan Rosenfeld.

Those familiar with the Warriors said the program is about much more than football.

“It was an eye opener to see ourselves on TV, but I think it was amazing bringing awareness to the everyday struggle of our lives,” said Tysheka Lucas, who was featured in the series.

One of the obstacles the teammates face is coming to terms with the murder of their young teammate, King Carter.

“Ended up losing my son, I couldn’t believe it,” said father Santonio Carter.

Still, the athletes turned to football for a positive outlet to tackle their problems.

“It keeps us out of the streets and getting killed,” said Liberty City Warrior George Harris Jr.

“It’s about saving lives, putting food on the table for the kids that don’t have food,” said Coach Herbert Ritchie, “You know standing and bridging the gap, being a father for the guys that don’t have fathers.”

Over the past three decades, the Warriors have become known for being a football factory, producing some of the biggest names in the game.

“I’m from Liberty City,” said NFL star Chad Ocho Cinco. “Letting them know, man, there’s a way, because when these cameras are off and football season is over, it’s still hard, it’s still a struggle going on, and this is their outlet, this is their peace of mind.”

“Warriors of Liberty City” airs Sept. 16 on Starz.

