Celebrity chef feeds furloughed federal workers at Miami International Airport

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A celebrity chef took over a Miami International Airport meeting room to serve meals to furloughed federal workers.

Chef Chris Valdes volunteered his time and talent Wednesday to provide 1,000 meals to those working without pay because of the partial government shutdown.

“I’m always traveling so support them, and I support what’s going on,” Valdes said. “Last time I checked, nobody likes to work for free.”

Valdes, who was born and raised in Miami, said coming to his hometown airport was a no-brainer, and these interactions with the workers are ones he won’t forget.

“It’s a bit emotional because what you see in the news is just a small glimpse of what’s going on, but these people are just like you and I,” Valdes said. “They have families, children and needs to pay. But what surprises me the most is that they still have their smile, and they’re still here working despite everything.”

The effects of the partial government shutdown have a few people reaching out to leaders for help.

Federal Security Director Daniel Roman said, “When the community comes forward, provides a lunch, provides some food that they can take home, that means a lot because that’s one less stresser that they have to worry about.”

Roman said days like this make employees feel like the community is on their side.

“It is very stressful for the agents,” Roman said. “Obviously, we’re coming up to a point where they may miss a second paycheck. Everybody has bills to pay, food to put on the table, so that’s a very big concern. I will tell you that they all have taken an oath to do their job to the best of their ability, and they are doing that so air traffic is safe because they are doing their job.”

“To be able to provide a delicious meal and put an even bigger smile on their faces, and just show them that we appreciate them like they appreciate us. It’s priceless,” Valdes said.

