MIAMI (WSVN) - A celebrity chef had the chance to feed a primate at Jungle Island.

Chef Rocco DiSpirito practiced his parenting skills with a baby capuchin monkey, whose name is also Rocco, at the recently transformed eco-adventure park, Sunday.

The adorable feeding happened during Jungle Island’s Fun and Fit family event for the SoBe Wine and Food Festival.

