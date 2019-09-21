Celebrities and local law enforcement gather together at Do The Right Thing gala in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Local law enforcement officials held their Do The Right Thing gala in Downtown Miami on Saturday night.

The 2019 Police Chief’s Gala was held at the JW Marriott Marquis, located in the area of South Biscayne Boulevard and Brickell Avenue.

Celebrities like Gloria and Emilio Estefan and Marc Anthony attended the event benefiting the Do The Right Thing organization that fosters positive relationships between the youth and officers in their community.

“I think [on] a night like this, everyone is really happy to participate and be there for them, as well as a community,” said Gloria Estefan.

“To me, what is important is the police in Miami. They bring people together and that’s important,” said Emilio Estefan.

For nearly 30 years the organization has recognized youth who display a positive behavior and carry out good deeds in conjunction with law enforcement officials.

“It’s so important to recognize them for what they do because we’re so quick to criticize and point out when someone fails… we don’t do such a good job when they do a good job,” said City of Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina.

7News’ own Belkys Nerey also attended the event.

Proceeds from the gala will help fund the program’s expansion to touch the lives of many more youths in Miami-Dade County.

