Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day in Miami-Dade, Broward County

(WSVN) - Friday is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!

If you were looking for a sign to give a dog or a cat a fur-ever home, this is it!

Mark your calendar – Friday, April 30, is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! We will be celebrating with @MiamiBeachPD at a pet adoption event. It's the perfect day to find your new best friend for life. pic.twitter.com/TyWzCkXzYc — Miami-Dade County Animal Services (@AdoptMiamiPets) April 28, 2021

In Miami-Dade County, 5-year-old Star is one of several dogs available for adoption.

She is a Terrier mix with tons of charm and personality.

For more information on how to adopt a pet in Miami-Dade County, click here.

For more information on how to adopt a furry friend in Broward County, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.