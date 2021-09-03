MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The weather is putting a damper on travel plans during one of the busiest holiday weekends of the year.

Record rainfall in the northeast has caused some delays at their airports as well as those in South Florida.

Miami International Airport has some delays on Thursday as the northeast battles the result of heavy rainfall.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention gave travelers advice to stay safe while on the go.

“We have actually articulated that people who are fully vaccinated and who are wearing masks can travel,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling.”

Those who are unvaccinated but still want to take a trip, the CDC recommends that they get tested one to three days before travel, three to five days upon return and self quarantine for seven days.

“If you’re looking to minimize interactions with other people, then plan out your trip, plan out your stops,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

Because of the Delta variant, AAA thinks more drivers will be on the road.

“This is kind of the last big sendoff to summer travel season, which is the busiest time of year for gasoline demand, and so you would anticipate very high demand for Labor Day Weekend despite the pandemic,” Jenkins said. “It’s a fact, whether people are flying or driving.”

The busiest time on the road is estimated to be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Three flights to New York’s JFK have been delayed as of Friday morning.

Travelers are encouraged to contact their airlines for flight confirmation before visiting the airport.

