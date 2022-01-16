TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Health officials said Florida has reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic as the state nears its peak of cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the Sunshine State reported 49,339 new cases on Friday for a total of 5,041,918 reported cases.

Officials also reported six new deaths related to COVID.

In terms of hospitalizations, officials said, there are more than 11,500 people are in the hospital with COVID. Of those patients, 1,500 are in the intensive care unit.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

