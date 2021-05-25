CDC approves Royal Caribbean to begin conducting test cruises with volunteer passengers

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has allowed Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to begin conducting test cruises with volunteer passengers on board its ships.

Royal Caribbean said they will be allowed to test out COVID-19 protocols from PortMiami on board the Freedom of the Seas starting in July.

The CDC approval is a step forward for the cruise industry, which has not been allowed to operate out of U.S. ports since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Royal Caribbean is the first cruise line to have their plans to sail approved by the CDC.

