CBP agents intercept guns, drugs, cash at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Custom and Border Protection officers have intercepted guns, drugs and money at Miami International Airport.

Two weapons, more than 38 pounds of marijuana and $48,000 in cash were all seized as they were about to be sent out of the country, Tuesday.

The smugglers used items like cereal boxes, cans of crackers, iced tea containers and magazines to hide the illegal stash.

The items were heading for Guyana, Antigua and Costa Rica.

